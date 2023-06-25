Canadian Music Hall of Fame to officially welcome Nickelback at plaque ceremony

CALGARY -

Nickelback will seal its place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with an official plaque ceremony in Calgary.

Band members Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair are set to place the Nickelback name plaque at the National Music Centre's Studio Bell on Sunday.

It will be a private ceremony for media and invited guests, followed by a live interview accessible to members of the public for a fee.

Nickelback was inducted into the hall of fame during the Juno Awards broadcast earlier this year.

The band recently kicked off the North American leg of the Get Rollin' Tour, after releasing their tenth studio album last November.

The National Music Centre says Nickelback is one of the top-selling acts of all time, with more than 12 consecutive sold-out world tours. The centre is also home to an exhibit celebrating the rock group's induction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 25, 2023.