TORONTO -- Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero is still hospitalized but doing better after fighting a new infection, according to his wife.

The 41-year-old Hamilton native has faced numerous set-backs and complications after contracting COVID-19 and has been at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than 85 days.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, posted an Instagram story last night as she left the hospital, saying that Cordero was having an overall better week than last despite ongoing blood pressure issues.

“We hope for a better day and continued strength and stability for tomorrow,” Kloots said in the video, adding that he was "doing really great again."

Earlier this week, Kloots revealed that Cordero had a new infection. Cordero has suffered numerous complications due to the coronavirus, including being placed on a ventilator, septic shock, having his right leg amputated, having dialysis and a temporary pacemaker put in, according to media reports.

“He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable,” Kloots wrote on Instagram on Thursday, but said he cannot move his body yet.

“Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nick’s body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time.”

Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway” and most recently appeared on television in “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: SVU,” had been placed in a medically induced coma and regained consciousness in mid-May.

Kloots said he now interacts with his eyes and answers questions by looking up for yes and down for no, and that he can move his jaw when he is alert.

“Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie,” she added. “I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! … I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day.”