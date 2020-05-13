TORONTO -- A Canadian Broadway star who lost one of his legs and had been in a coma for weeks due to a COVID-19 infection has finally awakened in hospital.

Nick Cordero of Hamilton, Ont. has been in the intensive care unit at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since March 31, where he had been on a ventilator and unconscious.

On Wednesday, Cordero’s family received word that he is emerging from the coma.

“We were pretty excited, I have to say,” Cordero’s mother, Lesley Cordero, told CTV News Channel. “We had an inkling of it for a couple of days, but it wasn’t until the doctor officially said: ‘Yes, he is conscious now’ that we could actually trust it and believe it.”

Lesley said doctors told the family that Cordero is in “stable” condition and is still being monitored.

“It’s all about moving forward and recovery and that’s the first time we’ve heard about that, so that’s very positive,” she said.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway.” His wife, Amanda Kloots, said on her Instagram story that "he is awake," but is still very weak.

"Even closing his eyes, takes it out of him," she said. "They're waiting for him to regain strength, of course, time and recovery will help with that and then eventually (physical therapy) will help him get stronger."

Shortly after Cordero’s condition began to turn for the worse, Kloots began a social media campaign called “#WakeUpNick,” where family, friends and fans are encouraged to share positive messages and performances of Cordero’s songs.

“We were stunned by the whole thing, but it’s amazing, it’s so incredible,” Lesley said.

Lesley also added that the hashtag has now shifted to “#HeIsWoke.”

Kloots said previously that due to the COVID-19 infection, her husband’s lungs have become “severely damaged” to the point where they look “almost like he's been a smoker for 50 years.”

Lesley said she and the family were initially shocked as her son’s condition worsened, but they’ve since had time to digest what has happened.

“For us it feels almost normal,” she said. “Nick will get a prosthetic and Nick will live a full life. Nick does not know this yet, so we’re kind of dreading that.”

Due to the border restrictions between Canada and the United States, Lesley has not been able to visit her son in California and said it’s “anyone’s guess” as to when exactly she will be able to.