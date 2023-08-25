British Museum director steps down amid theft investigation

The director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer has stepped down. Tim Ireland/AP/FILE The director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer has stepped down. Tim Ireland/AP/FILE

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your poop colour can say about your health

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for how often you should poop, but when it comes to what colour your stool should be, expert consensus is much narrower. And deviations from it can be a cause for concern.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social