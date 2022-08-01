Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy

    Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return to court on Tuesday, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted.

    WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

  • Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behaviour 'more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.'

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social