Beyonce's upcoming album is 'Cowboy Carter' and Dolly Parton believes she has covered 'Jolene' for it

This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.

On Tuesday, Beyonce announced via her site and social media that her forthcoming album is "Act II: Cowboy Carter" and set to arrive March 29.

In a recent interview with Knox News, Dolly Parton was asked about speculation Beyoncé has recorded one of Parton’s hits for her new album.

"Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that," Parton said.

The queen of country music has great admiration for Queen Bey.

"I love her!" Parton said about Beyonce. "She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer."

"We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years," Parton added. "And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

It’s not the first time she’s spoken about Beyoncé.

After Beyonce’s new single "Texas Hold 'Em" hit the top of the country chart, Parton posted a statement on social media.

"I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album," Parton wrote in her statement. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

CNN has reached out to Beyoncé’s representative for comment.