

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





Minutes after a famous Banksy painting was sold for CAD $1.6 million during a live auction, the piece was shredded from inside the frame.

The guerilla street artist’s work Girl with a Balloon (2006) was the final piece sold at Friday’s evening sale at Sotheby’s in London, U.K.

Just after it was sold, an alarm was triggered from within the frame and guests watched helplessly as the canvas artwork slipped through the frame and shredded into smaller strips.

On Instagram, Banksy shared a photo of shocked attendees watching the print shred itself with the caption “Going, going, gone…”

The Casterline Goodman Gallery, based from Aspen, CO., also posted a series of photos on its Instagram with the caption, “Artist Banksy destroys his own painting after selling for over $1 million dollars with shredder built into the frame.”

Alex Branczik, the auction house’s head of contemporary art, Europe said “It appears we just got Banksy-ed.”

He went on to tell The Associated Press that the auction house was in discussion about "next steps" with the buyer.

"We have not experienced this situation in the past where a painting spontaneously shredded, upon achieving a record for the artist," he said. "We are busily figuring out what this means in an auction context."

No one at the auction house had reportedly noticed how easily a shredding device could have fit in the piece’s unusually thick frame.

The Art Newspaper reported that a man wearing sunglasses had tangled with security guards near the entrance of the Sotheby’s auction house.

“You could argue that the work is now more valuable,” Branczik told the paper. “It’s certainly the first piece to be spontaneously shredded as an auction ends.”

With files from The Associated Press