Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about "Barbie-fying" your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that's too low-brow, perhaps you'd be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool US$2,150.
Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of "Barbie" movie marketing.
Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere.
There are pink benches at bus stops and pink clothing displayed in store windows. Microsoft's XBox has come up with a Barbie console series and HGTV is hosting a four-part Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.
And then there are all the unofficial collaborators trying to grab a piece of Barbie craze. Restaurants across the country are offering special pink cocktails, while interior decorators are showing options like vibrant pink backsplashes to "Barbiefy" your kitchen.
Even the organization I Support the Girls -- a nonprofit that has provided 22 million bras and menstrual hygiene products to homeless people, refugees and immigrants -- is creating a social media campaign around menstrual periods using Barbie and having volunteers create miniature packages of Barbie-sized menstrual pads and tampons as teaching tools.
"The capability to share stories and knowledge through playing with Barbie is what made us realize we need to jump on this pop culture Barbie bandwagon," said Dana Marlowe, founder and executive of I Support the Girls. "If you can see yourself in a toy or in a doll, we want to also make sure that we're raising awareness about bras and and clean underwear and the like."
Some experts say all the marketing beyond the movie is only good for the 64-year-old brand, helping to attract multi-generations of fans.
"When a brand owns something as iconic as the color pink, it's good news and bad news," said Marc Rosenberg, a Chicago-based toy consultant who led the global marketing teams for Hasbro's brands like Furby, GigaPets, and Hit Clips. "In this case, I think it's all good news. Everyone in the world wants a piece of pink now."
But pundits also say it's going to be hard for many of the products to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
"There is such a stampede toward this that most people are going to get stepped on and will not be noticed," said Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, noting he believes there will be more losers than winners.
For some shoppers like Hollie Krause of Mahwah, New Jersey, Barbie pink blitz that ramped up since June is already getting too much.
Krause, 31, said that she loved her Barbie dolls growing up and had about 20 of them along with a Barbie Dreamhouse. So when some of the merchandise started to roll in earlier this year, she bought Barbie-themed pyjamas, a Barbie T-shirt, Barbie-trademarked pink lemonade, along with some other pink outfits.
Now she's feeling overwhelmed.
"Barbie is supposed to be for everyone, but these nostalgic collaborations should feel a little bit more unique or a little bit more creative," said Krause, who plans to focus on limited edition items.
Barbie's first live action movie, an homage to the doll with some biting satire, comes at a time when Barbie sales have been up and down after slumping from 2012 to 2015, when it faced stiff competition from other dolls and was under attack for pushing unrealistic beauty standards to girls and lost some relevance. It enjoyed a big bump in sales during the depths of the pandemic when parents were looking to entertain their children.
Barbie now accounts for one-third of Mattel's revenue and it has been diversifying the dolls with more skin tones and versions with prosthetic legs, wheelchairs and hearing aids. This year, it unveiled its first Down Syndrome doll.
As a result, according to market research firm Circana, Barbie has remained the top fashion doll for the past four years starting in 2019 and through June of this year in the U.S. as well in the combined 12 countries that Circana tracks.
So far, product marketing around the movie has done well.
Mattel's Barbie that was specifically made for the movie and is dressed in a pink gingham dress, is No. 1 in sales for dolls and for the pre-school dolls and dollhouse category sold on Amazon, according to the retailer's website.
Neiman Marcus noted that it launched its exclusive Barbie collaboration with Balmain last year and sold out of many items in the first few days. Based on the success of last year's collaboration and the current Barbiecore cultural phenomenon, it has reissued the collection starting July 10, the retailer said.
Then there's the mixed social media reviews for the "Pink Burger" offered by Burger King's franchisee in Brazil. It's offering a slice of melted cheese, bacon and a smoky-flavoured hot pink sauce. The Pink Burger comes in a Barbie Combo, which also features French fries (dubbed "Ken's Potatoes"), a pink shake and a pink-frosted donut.
"Has BK completely lost its creativity or is just too lazy to think of something better?" said one comment on Burger King Brazil's Instagram account.
Restaurant Brands noted it is a limited-time partnership sold exclusively in the Brazil market and will not be available in the United States nor elsewhere.
--------
AP Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit contributed to this story.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
Canada's 'greenest' cities ranked in new study
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
Netanyahu visit to Canada 'not on the table,' says PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not currently planning to join the American president in inviting his Israeli counterpart for a visit.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
Canada
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
-
Canada's 'greenest' cities ranked in new study
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
-
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
-
Trudeau 'dismayed' at B.C. port union's 'unacceptable' decision to reject deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "dismayed" that an agreement to end the job action at British Columbia's ports was rejected by the longshore union leadership.
World
-
Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings?
A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden has sparked an angry reaction in Muslim countries and raised questions -- including in Sweden -- about why such acts are allowed.
-
A Miami mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say. She's been arrested
An 18-year-old Miami woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son.
-
11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India
The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who was sentenced to life in prison in neighboring India issued an emotional appeal on Thursday, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her ailing father.
-
Watch parents, police officer save a toddler who nearly drowned in a backyard pool
Bodycam video shows how a Michigan police officer helped parents save their two-year-old boy after he was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool.
-
Turkiye hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more
Tukiye's central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation but still falling below expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.
-
Yellen visits Vietnam, seeking to build U.S. ties and supply chains, and offset tensions with China
The U.S. considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday as she met with Vietnamese officials in a visit aimed at fortifying America's relations across Asia.
Politics
-
Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
Trudeau 'dismayed' at B.C. port union's 'unacceptable' decision to reject deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "dismayed" that an agreement to end the job action at British Columbia's ports was rejected by the longshore union leadership.
-
Canada Child Benefit increases today, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Health
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Wave your hands: Amazon will let you pay with a wave at all Whole Foods stores
Amazon will let customers at all of its Whole Foods stores pay with a simple wave of their hand.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Spacey's lawyer says three of the actor's sexual assault accusers are 'liars'
Three of Kevin Spacey's accusers are liars, his lawyer told jurors Thursday at the actor's sexual assault trial, and he suggested they not convict him for making a 'clumsy pass' at a fourth man.
-
Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain
Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain's tax office after a court near Barcelona said Thursday that it had agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.
-
Vegas-area home searched in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing is tied to uncle of long-dead suspect
A home that Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to a man long known to investigators, whose nephew had emerged as a suspect shortly after the rapper's killing.
Business
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
-
Turkiye hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more
Tukiye's central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation but still falling below expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.
-
Netflix falls as benefits from password-sharing crackdown to take time
Shares of Netflix tumbled nine per cent on Thursday after the video-streaming pioneer's lacklustre revenue rise sparked concerns of a longer road to growth from its new initiatives.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
Sports
-
New Zealand opens Women's World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation
Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup, hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.
-
First-round draft pick Arjun Nimmala fits right in with Blue Jays organization
As soon as Arjun Nimmala arrived in Toronto, he knew he belonged with the Blue Jays.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.