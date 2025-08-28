Entertainment

U.K. actor Micheal Ward granted bail over rape and sexual assault charges

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward, right, arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault, in London, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)


















