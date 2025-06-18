ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Tyler Perry sued by actor on ‘The Oval’ for sexual assault and harassment

By The Associated Press

Published

Tyler Perry arrives at the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.