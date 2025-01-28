ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Steven Spielberg remembers 6-year-old Drew Barrymore was an improv pro on set of ‘E.T.’

By CNN

Published

Drew Barrymore is seen here in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.' (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images via CNN)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.