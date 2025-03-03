ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Self-taught painter Jack Vettriano dies in France at age 73

By The Associated Press

Published

Scottish artist Jack Vettriano holds up a copy of his new book ahead of a signing session held at a London bookstore, Friday Oct. 29, 2004. (AP Photo/Richard Lewis, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.