Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs feared footage of him beating his girlfriend would ruin his career, witness says

By The Associated Press

Published

Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defence attorney, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.