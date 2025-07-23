ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Pete Davidson says it’s been his ‘dream’ to be a dad

By CNN

Published

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel in New York on May 15. Davidson is overjoyed to be entering his dad era. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.