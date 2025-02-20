ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Outrage over Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia raises social media regulation concerns

By The Associated Press

Published

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.