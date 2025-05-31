ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned Miss World 2025

By The Associated Press

Published

Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic, left, crowns her successor Opal Suchata of Thailand after she who won the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.