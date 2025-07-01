Entertainment

Olivia Munn discusses living with a very specific condition known as trichotillomania

By CNN

Published

Olivia Munn, seen here in April, is sharing that she lives with a health condition not many people know about. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.