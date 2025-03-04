Entertainment

Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit against ‘Jane Doe’ who accused him of rape

By CNN

Published

Jay-Z arrives in January 2024 for Sony's premiere of "The Book of Clarence" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. (Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.