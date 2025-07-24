ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Hulk Hogan’s storied wrestling career included iconic made-in-Canada matches

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto City Mayor Rob Ford (left) celebrates after beating Hulk Hogan in an arm-wrestling match to promote Fan Expo in Toronto on Friday August 23, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.