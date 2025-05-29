Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein’s defence case begins in sex crimes retrial. Will he be a witness?

By The Associated Press

Published

Harvey Weinstein appears in a Manhattan criminal court for his retrial, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in New York. (Olga Fedorova/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.