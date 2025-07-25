Entertainment

GloRilla charged with possession after police respond to her home to investigate burglary

By CNN

Published

GloRilla performing during halftime during the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 earlier this month in Indiana. GloRilla faces felony drug charges after police responded to her Georgia home following a separate report of a burglary in progress. (David Dow/NBAE/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.