ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

George Wendt, who played the beloved barfly Norm Peterson on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Actor George Wendt posing for a portrait in New York, Oct. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.