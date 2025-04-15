ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Florence Pugh said she had to urge Marvel to let her jump off skyscraper for ‘Thunderbolts*’ stunt

By CNN

Published

Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts*.' (Marvel via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.