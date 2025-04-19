ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Comics like Tim Dillon helped Trump reach young men. Democrats want in on the joke

By CNN

Published

Digital creators like Tim Dillon have emerged as a key force behind Trump’s victory. (Netflix)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.