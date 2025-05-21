ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Bust of Doors singer Jim Morrison that was stolen nearly 40 years ago has been recovered

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE- This Sept. 7, 1971 file photo shows the grave of Jim Morrison, lead singer of the rock group "The Doors," at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.