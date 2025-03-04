ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Buffy Sainte-Marie says she never denied having American citizenship, has returned her Order of Canada

By The Canadian Press

Published

Buffy Sainte-Marie is photographed in a Toronto hotel as she promotes her album "Power in the Blood," on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.