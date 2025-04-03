ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen to release 7 albums of unreleased songs, 'Track ll: The Lost Albums'

By The Associated Press

Published

Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.