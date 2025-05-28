ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

After buzzy campaign, theatre-less Mississippi town that inspired ‘Sinners’ will finally get to see the film

By CNN

Updated

Published

Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners.” (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.