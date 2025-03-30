Entertainment

Richard Chamberlain, TV actor who starred in ‘Dr. Kildare,’ dies at 90

By The Associated Press

Published

In this June 27, 2012 file photo, actor Richard Chamberlain poses for portrait in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.