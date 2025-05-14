Entertainment

Actor Halle Bailey gets restraining order against rapper DDG alleging violence, fear for their baby

By The Associated Press

Published

Halle Bailey attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.