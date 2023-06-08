Arnold Schwarzenegger gives a guided tour of his many lives in Netflix’s ‘Arnold’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen here in the three-part Netflix documentary "Arnold." (Netflix) Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen here in the three-part Netflix documentary "Arnold." (Netflix)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social