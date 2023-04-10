Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102
Al Jaffee, Mad magazine's award-winning cartoonist and ageless wise guy who delighted millions of kids with the sneaky fun of the Fold-In and the snark of "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions," has died. He was 102.
Jaffee died Monday in Manhattan from multiple organ failure, according to his granddaughter, Fani Thomson. He had retired at the age of 99.
Mad magazine, with its wry, sometimes pointed send-ups of politics and culture, was essential reading for teens and preteens during the baby-boom era and inspiration for countless future comedians. Few of the magazine's self-billed "Usual Gang of Idiots" contributed as much -- and as dependably -- as the impish, bearded cartoonist. For decades, virtually every issue featured new material by Jaffee. His collected "Fold-Ins," taking on everyone in his unmistakably broad visual style from the Beatles to TMZ, was enough for a four-volume box set published in 2011.
Readers savoured his Fold-Ins like dessert, turning to them on the inside back cover after looking through such other favourites as Antonio Prohias' "Spy vs. Spy" and Dave Berg's "The Lighter Side." The premise, originally a spoof of the old Sports Illustrated and Playboy magazine foldouts, was that you started with a full-page drawing and question on top, folded two designated points toward the middle and produced a new and surprising image, along with the answer.
The Fold-In was supposed to be a one-time gag, tried out in 1964 when Jaffee satirized the biggest celebrity news of the time: Elizabeth Taylor dumping her husband, Eddie Fisher, in favour of "Cleopatra" co-star Richard Burton. Jaffee first showed Taylor and Burton arm in arm on one side of the picture, and on the opposite side a young, handsome man being held back by a policeman.
Fold the picture in and Taylor and the young man are kissing.
The idea was so popular that Mad editor Al Feldstein wanted a follow-up. Jaffee devised a picture of 1964 GOP presidential contenders Nelson Rockefeller and Barry Goldwater that, when collapsed, became an image of Richard Nixon.
"That one really set the tone for what the cleverness of the Fold-Ins has to be," Jaffee told the Boston Phoenix in 2010. "It couldn't just be bringing someone from the left to kiss someone on the right."
Jaffee was also known for "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions," which delivered exactly what the title promised. A comic from 1980 showed a man on a fishing boat with a noticeably bent reel. "Are you going to reel in the fish?" his wife asks. "No," he says, "I'm going to jump into the water and marry the gorgeous thing."
Jaffee didn't just satirize the culture; he helped change it. His parodies of advertisements included such future real-life products as automatic redialing for a telephone, a computer spell checker and graffiti-proof surfaces. He also anticipated peelable stamps, multiblade razors and self-extinguishing cigarettes.
Jaffee's admirers ranged from Charles M. Schulz of "Peanuts" fame and "Far Side" creator Gary Larson to Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, who marked Jaffee's 85th birthday by featuring a Fold-In cake on "The Colbert Report." When Stewart and "The Daily Show" writers put together the best-selling "America (The Book)," they asked Jaffee to contribute a Fold-In.
"When I was done, I called up the producer who'd contacted me, and I said, 'I've finished the Fold-In, where shall I send it?' And he said -- and this was a great compliment -- 'Oh, please Mr. Jaffee, could you deliver it in person? The whole crew wants to meet you,"' he told The Boston Phoenix.
Jaffee received numerous awards, and in 2013 was inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame, the ceremony taking place at San Diego Comic-Con International. In 2010, he contributed illustrations to Mary-Lou Weisman's "Al Jaffee's Mad Life: A Biography." The following year, Chronicle Books published "The MAD Fold-In Collection: 1964-2010."
Art was the saving presence of his childhood, which left him with permanent distrust of adults and authority. He was born in Savannah, Ga., but for years was torn between the U.S., where his father (a department store manager) preferred to live, and Lithuania, where his mother (a religious Jew) longed to return. In Lithuania, Jaffee endured poverty and bullying, but also developed his craft. With paper scarce and no school to attend, he learned to read and write through the comic strips mailed by his father.
By his teens, he was settled in New York City and so obviously gifted that he was accepted into the High School of Music & Art. His schoolmates included Will Elder, a future Mad illustrator, and Harvey Kurtzmann, a future Mad editor. (His mother, meanwhile, remained in Lithuania and was apparently killed during the war).
He had a long career before Mad. He drew for Timely Comics, which became Marvel Comics; and for several years sketched the "Tall Tales" panel for the New York Herald Tribune. Jaffee first contributed to Mad in the mid-1950s. He left when Kurtzmann quit the magazine, but came back in 1964.
Mad lost much of its readership and edge after the 1970s, and Jaffee outlived virtually all of the magazine's stars. But he rarely lacked for ideas even as his method, drawing by hand, remained mostly unchanged in the digital era.
"I'm so used to being involved in drawing and knowing so many people that do it, that I don't see the magic of it," Jaffee told the publication Graphic NYC in 2009. "If you reflect and think about it, I'm sitting down and suddenly there's a whole big illustration of people that appears. I'm astounded when I see magicians work; even though I know they're all tricks. You can imagine what someone thinks when they see someone drawing freehand and it's not a trick. It's very impressive."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment complaint
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine, rather than launching a probe of its own.
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
5th victim dies of wounds after Louisville bank shooting
A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
North Korean leader vows 'offensive' nuclear expansion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more 'practical and offensive' ways as he met with senior military officials to discuss the country's war preparations in the face of his rivals' 'frantic' military exercises, state media said Tuesday.
Canada
-
RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment complaint
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
World
-
Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police during parade opposing Good Friday Agreement
A number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before U.S. President Joe Biden visits Belfast.
-
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
A high school along Florida's Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.
-
Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska heli-skiing crash death
The family of a Czech billionaire who died in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 says in a lawsuit that he survived the accident but succumbed to his injuries in the hours between the crash and when a rescue was launched.
-
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
-
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the U.S.
The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. The shooting is the 15th mass killing, in which four or more people died other than the perpetrator, in the country this year.
-
North Korean leader vows 'offensive' nuclear expansion
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more 'practical and offensive' ways as he met with senior military officials to discuss the country's war preparations in the face of his rivals' 'frantic' military exercises, state media said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
-
RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment complaint
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
-
Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine, rather than launching a probe of its own.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts
The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years, weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Most elephants eat bananas with the peel on, but this elephant has developed her own peeling technique
Normally, elephants eat bananas whole, skin and all, but one elephant at the Berlin Zoo likes to peel some of her bananas first — a skill researchers believe she learned from watching humans, shining more light on the incredible cognitive abilities of elephants.
Entertainment
-
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dead at 81
Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as an overbearing studio head in the 1991 film "Barton Fink," has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a post on social media. He was 81.
-
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins
Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
-
Kim Kardashian to star in new season of 'American Horror Story'
Reality television star Kim Kardashian will turn to acting in an upcoming season of FX network's anthology series "American Horror Story," co-creator Ryan Murphy said on Monday.
Business
-
Oil and gas sector routinely targeted by cyber attackers, experts say
Cybersecurity experts say they aren't surprised by the revelation contained within a package of leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Russian-backed hackers successfully gained access to Canada's natural gas distribution network.
-
Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project involving Hydro Quebec
A battle over a $1 billion transmission line that won all regulatory approvals only to be rebuked by state residents in a referendum now comes down to nine regular folks. In a rare move, a jury is being asked to decide a complicated constitutional matter -- whether developers have a vested right to complete the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project, which would supply Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.
-
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million aimed at helping the business navigate a 'challenging' cannabis market that has seen significant price compression.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
-
U.S. President Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.
Sports
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
-
Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers
It's not the Boston Bruins' biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
Autos
-
Ferrari driver Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after his address was leaked, leading to some turning up at his apartment in the past few months.
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.