    • Adam Sandler spotted playing pickup game in Tucson before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

    Rob Schneider, left, and Adam Sandler attend the Night of Too Many Stars comedy benefit for autism programs at the Beacon Theatre, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
    TUCSON, Ariz. -

    Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona's McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.

    Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night's game.

    In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona's rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense.

    An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

