'A painful truth': Wendy Williams documentary producers say they didn't know she had dementia while filming most scenes

Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
If you watched Lifetime's Wendy Williams docuseries that premiered over the weekend and felt uncomfortable, you weren't alone.
“Where is Wendy Williams?” premiered over the weekend and featured numerous scenes of the former talk show host unsteady, belligerent, confused and also drunk. Her manager would regularly find liquor bottles hidden throughout her apartment, behaviour that producers say unnerved them while filming. But they say they didn't know at the time that Williams had dementia, which the public learned late last week.
“We all became very concerned for her safety. To be honest, I was so concerned she would fall down the stairs and for numerous different reasons,” said Erica Hanson, an executive producer who can be seen and heard speaking to Williams at certain moments in the series.
Hanson said soon after she and the filmmakers were told Williams had dementia by her son, they turned the cameras off.
“We decided to stop filming as a team. We kept hoping that she was going to get better but it became apparent to us that she was not and that she really needed help,” Hanson said.
“Where is Wendy Williams?” debuted Saturday, two days after her care team released a statement saying she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same disease Bruce Willis has. Its two episodes aired after attorneys for Lifetime successfully fended off an effort by Williams's guardian to stop the broadcasts.
In a review, Variety called the series “an exploitive display of her cognitive decline and emotional well-being.” Danie Buchanan, a radio DJ in Atlanta posted a video reaction on Instagram saying, “I couldn't finish it ... It was so hard to watch, it was so hard to see her like that,” she said.
Throughout the documentary, Williams appears unsteady on her feet and she has trouble walking without assistance. Her emotions fluctuate between sweet to suddenly irritable to belligerent to weepy or frustrated. Many times the former talk show host admits to drinking. “I love vodka,” Williams, 59, says in the first episode.
She has been public about her cocaine addiction and lived in a “sober house” in 2019. Each time someone brings up her drinking on camera, Williams ends the conversation.
In April 2023, the film crew followed Williams to Miami to visit her son Kevin, Jr. and other family. During the trip, Williams's son told the filmmakers that his mother suffers from a form of dementia caused by alcohol.
“We didn't find out the diagnosis until Kevin Jr. shared that with us,” said Brie Bryant, Lifetime's senior vice-president of non-scripted programming.
After returning from Miami, the crew arrived at Williams's apartment to find her sobbing in her bed, seemingly inebriated. This was the tipping point - Hanson was filmed speaking with Williams's manager, Will Selby, about her condition, before they stopped filming Williams altogether. Shortly after she was placed in a treatment facility by her guardianship.
“We questioned all the time, `Should we be here? Should we not? How can we tell this story sensitively?' It touched all of us deeply. It really did,” Hanson said.
The project was intended to be a follow-up to Lifetime's 2021 “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” documentary and biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie.” Bryant said both the network and Williams enjoyed their partnership and agreed to film Williams's next chapter.
The objective, said Hanson, was to document a woman making changes in her life, facing obstacles, and coming out the other side. Williams's self-titled daytime talk show ended in 2022 because of ongoing health issues with Graves' disease that kept her from filming. Sherri Shepherd, a guest host for Williams, was given her own show.
“We thought we were going to film a woman at a real turning point in her life, embarking on a new career with Wendy doing a podcast ... recovering from a very difficult divorce,” said Hanson. “Once we started filming, it really went into a very different direction.”
Producers say ultimately what was filmed and aired is honest and unfiltered, like Williams herself.
“It is a painful truth, and it's a very sad truth,” added executive producer Mark Ford, “but Wendy is one of the most radically honest storytellers in the history of media. Why would this documentary not echo that incredible legacy of openness?”
Bryant says there is “no conversation” about filming more with Williams in the future. “The only thing that we care about at Lifetime is that she had a platform to tell her story, and that we feel we did so responsibly, and that she gets well and hopefully gets to be with her family.”
The filmmakers say they hope the series makes people take a closer look at guardianships. Because Williams's finances and medical care are managed by a third party, her family says they are unable to see her and have a say in her treatment.
“We hope that people can see why we aired it, and produced it, and that the intention is to shine a light on the difficulties and the secrecies in these guardianships,” Ford said.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
Two mayoral hopefuls in the Mexican city of Maravatio have been gunned down within hours of each other, as experts warn the June 2 national elections could be the country's most violent on record.
At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the population - are one step away from famine, a senior UN aid official told the Security Council on Tuesday, warning that widespread famine could be 'almost inevitable' without action.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation for having allegedly “harassed” a humpback whale while riding a personal watercraft off Sao Paulo's coast last year.
The emir of Qatar spoke Tuesday of 'a race against time' to secure hostage releases as part of the diplomatic push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in which his country is playing a key role.
Efforts in Republican-led states to write definitions of male and female into law are leading to outcry that the measures deny transgender people legal recognition.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he prefers a tough-on-crime approach to online safety issues affecting young people, rather than trying to regulate them.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
The union representing front-line Mounties is urging the RCMP to move beyond 'patchwork solutions' to ensure the mental health of officers amid concerns they face increasing risks to their well-being.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper 'hacked' its chatbot ChatGPT and other artificial-intelligence systems to generate misleading evidence for the case.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.
A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a lawsuit against the producer and businessman, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual harassment and 'grooming.'
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend's studio.
A British film industry group has raised the age rating for the beloved children's classic 'Mary Poppins' over discriminatory language.
The start of first quarter bank earnings saw Scotiabank and BMO put more money aside for loans that may go sour in the near-term, while they forecast better conditions ahead.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The New York Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a 113-111 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday, but not without an abundance of controversy involving what the Pistons head coach called the 'absolute worst call of the season.'
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
Apple has cancelled work on its electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decade after the iPhone maker kicked off the project.
BYD is a Chinese carmaker that recently unseated Tesla as the world's leading seller of electric vehicles. Its new all-electric Yangwang U9 has nearly 1,300 horsepower and is designed to compete directly with Lamborghini and Ferrari.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.