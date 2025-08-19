ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Woman who never returned from grocery store considered missing: police

By Alex Antoneshyn

Faduma Ilyas, 87, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. when she left her home in Edmonton's Chappelle neighbourhood to walk to a nearby grocery store on Aug. 18, 2025. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
