ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘Smiling faces, a lot of teamwork’: Edmonton sailing lessons wrapping up for the summer

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

The Edmonton Yacht Club hosts its Saturday sailing lessons for beginner youth on Aug. 9, 2025. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.