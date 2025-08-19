Police charge 3, search for 3 more and maybe others in distraction theft racket involving jewelry

Clockwise from top left, Alexandra Calin, Florentina Calin, Petre Calin, Rodica Panciu, Robert Pancu and Maricica Grecu in mugshots provided by the Edmonton Police Service. Police have charged Grecu, and Alexandra and Florentina Calin, with theft under $5,000 and are searching for the other three in relation to 48 group distraction thefts since May 2025.

(Courtesy of/Edmonton Police Service)