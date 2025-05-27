ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Municipal police force in Grande Prairie almost halfway to officer recruitment goal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Grande Prairie Police Service Chief Dwayne in his office in Grande Prairie, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fakiha Baig


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.