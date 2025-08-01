ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

More than $400K in stolen property recovered after man found passed out in truck: RCMP

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

A loaded handgun was seized from rural Alberta along with $427,000 worth of stolen vehicles in July 2025, RCMP say. (Credit: RCMP)
A loaded handgun was seized from rural Alberta along with $427,000 worth of stolen vehicles in July 2025, RCMP say. (Credit: RCMP)