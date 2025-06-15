ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Marchand, Bennett push Panthers past Oilers to take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup final

By The Canadian Press

Published

Connor McDavid and Corey Perry scored in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers as Edmonton lost 5-2.


















