ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Local group wants pedestrian-friendly green space amendment for renewal project

By Ali Yusuf

Published

A plan to renew a stretch of road along 76 Avenue is being debated among a local advocate group on Jan. 27, 2025. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)
A plan to renew a stretch of road along 76 Avenue is being debated among a local advocate group on Jan. 27, 2025. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)