ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Loaded handgun, $32K in drugs seized in arrest of alleged drug dealer: ALERT

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

A loaded handgun and more than $30,000 in drugs were seized from an alleged drug dealer in Wainwright. (Supplied)
A loaded handgun and more than $30,000 in drugs were seized from an alleged drug dealer in Wainwright. (Supplied)