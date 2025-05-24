ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

High-scoring Oilers leaning into defence for third shutout in four playoff games

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) gets tangled with Dallas Stars center Mikael Granlund (64) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)