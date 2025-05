Edmonton to see more transitional housing built on former city land

From left to right, Jasper Place Wellness Centre's executive director Murray Soroka, Dr. Louis Francescutti, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation vice-president of philanthropy Morrel Wax, and Ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador break ground on a transitional housing project at 8116 115 Ave. on May 23, 2025. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)