Edmonton

Edmonton names 2 interim police chiefs to replace McFee

By Alex Antoneshyn

Published

Deputy chiefs Devin Laforce, left, and Warren Driechel, right, were named the interim chiefs of police of Edmonton Police Service on Feb. 21, 2025. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
