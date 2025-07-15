ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton-based ceremonial mounted army troop guarding London

By The Canadian Press

Published

Members of the Lord Strathcona's Horse (Royal Canadians) walk in front of the Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial in this handout photo, on their way to take the guard at Hyde Park Barracks in London, on July 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Master Corporal Antoine Brochu, Canadian Armed Forces Combat Camera (Mandatory Credit)


















