Edmonton

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to shuffle her cabinet

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery make their way to the swearing-in of her cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















