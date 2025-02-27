ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta plans to hire more education assistants, but no word on getting others back to work

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

Alberta CUPE workers rallied at the Alberta legislature ahead of the 2025 budget announcement on Feb. 27, 2025. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
Alberta CUPE workers rallied at the Alberta legislature ahead of the 2025 budget announcement on Feb. 27, 2025. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)