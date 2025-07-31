ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

67 kilograms of cocaine seized in Coutts border, Edmonton man charged

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Border officials seized 67 kilograms of cocaine and arrested an Edmonton man on July 28, 2025. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.