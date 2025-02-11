ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

$450K in drugs seized from Edmonton area, fentanyl processing lab dismantled

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

Methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, GHB and Alprazolam powder seized during a bust in Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
Methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, GHB and Alprazolam powder seized during a bust in Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)